Man, 31, is arrested on suspicion of murdering woman in her 80s

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman in her 80s was found dead at a house.

Emergency services were called to College Street, in Nuneaton, Warks., at around 9.10am on Tuesday (1/6) following concerns for a pensioner inside a property.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and found the body of the victim, who has not yet been named, inside the address.

Warwickshire Police said her death is currently being treated as suspicious and a post-mortem is due to take place.

The woman's next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist liaison officers.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody being quizzed by detectives.

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Corfield said: "An investigation has been launched and a number of enquiries are now ongoing to ascertain the circumstances of this incident.