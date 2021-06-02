Skip to main content
Creepy timelapse shows thousands of mealworms devour a cabbage

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
A Ukrainian YouTuber created this satisfying but creepy timelapse showing 10,000 mealworms devouring a cabbage.

The clip shows the hungry insects munching on the vegetable for 100 hours.

