Man Jailed For Pointing Fake Gun in Welsh Kebab Shop After Refusing to Wear Mask

A man who waved a fake gun in a kebab shop after refusing to put on a face mask on in November 2020 was sentenced to 20 months in jail, South Wales Police said on June 1.Officials said 57-year-old Paul Griffiths walked into a kebab shop on Gelligaled Road and tried to order food without wearing a face mask.

When the owner of the kebab shop asked him to put on a mask, Griffiths refused, and was then asked to wait outside.Footage shows Griffiths pulling an imitation firearm from his jacket and pointing it at people in the store.Griffiths appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court on May 20 for sentencing after pleading guilty.

He was jailed for 20 months, police said on Facebook.