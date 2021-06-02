First Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu Reported in China

In a statement released by the government of China on Tuesday.
The nation reports that a 41-year-old man is the first known human to have contracted the strain of bird flu
In a statement released by the government of China on Tuesday.
The nation reports that a 41-year-old man is the first known human to have contracted the strain of bird flu
The first human case of the bird flu H10N3 strain has been detected in Eastern China, said the Chinese National Health Commission..
A Chinese man is believed to be the first reported case of bird flu, infected with the strain H10N3. The 41-year-old man from..