Jeremy Clarkson shouts 'f***ing Mancs' while celebrating Champions League victory in Portugal

Jeremy Clarkson was spotted shouting 'f***ing Mancs' while celebrating with a crowd of Chelsea fans after their Champions League victory.

The former Top Gear host, 61, was surrounded by supporters cheering 'Oh Jeremy Clarkson' to the tune of The White Stripes' Seven Nation Army.

Footage shows the unmasked TV host - a lifetime fan of The Blues - repeatedly shouting 'f***ing Manc bastards' to the jeering crowd, with his fist in the air.

He then hugged a fan in the centre of Porto, Portgual.

On Saturday, (30/05), Chelsea won the Champions League for a second time with a 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the Portuguese city.

The outspoken TV personality jetted off to Portugal to film a new series of Amazon Prime's The Grand Tour after the country was put on the UK's 'green list' for overseas Covid-19 travel.

Clarkson received his first vaccination for coronavirus back in March.

He tweeted: "I had the Astra Zeneca vaccine yesterday and my blood is still a liquid.

So it's fine."*This video was filmed 29th May 2021.