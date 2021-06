Vaccine 'mix and match': Does it work? Why are countries considering it? | Oneindia News

The Indian government on Tuesday said mixing of Covid-19 vaccines is not the protocol yet.

This came amid reports that India is planning to start trials to test the feasibility of using two different jabs and the effectiveness of a single dose.

The jury is still out on this.

But some studies have been conducted that point to the fact that vaccine mixing may work.

