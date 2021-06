Nisha Rawal accuses Karan Mehra of having an affair, beating her

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" fame actor Karan Mehra has been accused by his wife, actress Nisha Rawal, of having an affair, taking her jewellery and beating her up.

Mehra was granted bail on Tuesday morning after his arrest the night before following a complaint by Nisha over a domestic fight.

