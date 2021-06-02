Why so many Americans don't trust companies who claim to be 'green'

Americans don't trust companies who claim to be "green," according to new research.A national survey of 2,000 Americans revealed 71% of respondents believe companies claim to be sustainable — even when their actions aren't.And it's that distrust that has less than a third (26%) of respondents being "very likely" to believe a company who uses words like "green" to describe their products.Results found 71% believe the term "green" is used so often it's become meaningless — with eco-friendly (57%) and sustainable (36%) also high on the list of overused and empty terms.Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of CG Roxane, the survey found that despite mistrusting labels, 23% are still "much more" likely to purchase from companies that use terms like "green" to describe their products.But perhaps that's not surprising, given that 68% try to make environmentally-conscious decisions in their day-to-day lives, with 64% working toward that mission by trying to purchase eco-friendly products on a regular basis.