Supreme Court Rejects Johnson & Johnson Appeal Upholding $2 Billion Verdict

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld a Missouri jury's decision that the company's talc products contain asbestos, which has been linked to ovarian cancer.

Johnson & Johnson argued that it was not treated fairly in facing one trial involving 22 cancer sufferers who came from 12 states and different backgrounds.

The company currently faces thousands of lawsuits from women who claim asbestos in Johnson & Johnson's talc caused their cancer.

The lead attorney representing the women during the trial, Mark Lanier, praised the court's refusal to hear Johnson & Johnson's appeal.

This decision sends a clear message to the rich and powerful: You will be held to account when you cause grievous harm under our system of equal justice under law, Attorney Mark Lanier, via ABC News