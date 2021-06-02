Smoke rises from Lamborghini supercar after Chinese man tries to grill meat on exhaust

Smoke rose from a Lamborghini supercar after a man tried to grill meat on the exhaust in southern China.

The video, shot in the city of Changsha in Hunan Province on May 29, shows a man holding a piece of meat next to the exhaust of a Lamborghini.

Another man was in the supercar pressing the accelerator.

However, the white smoke suddenly came out of the car and the red coolant ran across the floor.

According to reports, the plastic coolant tank ruptured, causing the red coolant to stream out over the floor.

The repair fee was reportedly thousands of pounds.

