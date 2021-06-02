Viral video shows teen pushing bear away to save her dogs

Viral video of a teen taking on a bear to protect her dogs.
The 17-year-old not even thinking twice running up to the bear and pushing it off her backyard wall.
Viral video of a teen taking on a bear to protect her dogs.
The 17-year-old not even thinking twice running up to the bear and pushing it off her backyard wall.
Home surveillance camera captures the moment a brave teen rescued her dog after a huge bear grabbed it by its vest to try to..
A 17-year-old girl in California was captured on video running up to a bear in her backyard and pushing it away to save her dogs..
A 17-year-old girl in the San Gabriel Valley was captured on video running up to a bear in her backyard and pushing it away to save..