Moderna Applies for Full COVID-19 Vaccine Authorization.

On June 1, Moderna followed Pfizer in becoming the second pharmaceutical company to apply to the FDA for full vaccine approval for adults 18 and older.

Approval would allow the drugmaker to market its vaccine directly to consumers.

According to 'The New York Times,' full approval may also make it easier for employers, schools and government agencies to mandate the shots.

The CDC says that as of May 30, over 151 million doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered in the U.S. The company also plans to apply for emergency use authorization for teenagers in June.

A Kaiser Family Foundation poll shows that many people who've been hesitant to get the vaccine because of possible side effects have been persuaded to get inoculated.

I think there are many people who were on the fence, who were worried about things moving too rapidly and about possible side effects, Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, via 'The New York Times'.

But those concerns are being allayed as they see more of their friends and acquaintances celebrating getting vaccinated, Dr. William Schaffner, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, via 'The New York Times'