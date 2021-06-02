Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Lemurs can't get enough of ice-cold popsicle on hot summer's day in US

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 00:43s 0 shares 1 views
Lemurs can't get enough of ice-cold popsicle on hot summer's day in US
Lemurs can't get enough of ice-cold popsicle on hot summer's day in US

These lemurs could not get enough of an ice-cold popsicle on a hot summer's day in the US.

The two primates are seen standing up trying to lick a popsicle held by their owner.

These lemurs could not get enough of an ice-cold popsicle on a hot summer's day in the US.

The two primates are seen standing up trying to lick a popsicle held by their owner.

This footage was filmed in August 2019.

Explore