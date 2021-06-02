2022 Toyota GR 86

The Toyota 86 is all new for 2022, and this year it earns a GR badge after being wrung out by Gazoo Racing engineers.

It comes in two grades — GR 86 and GR 86 Premium — and with a choice of manual or automatic transmission.

Engine size increased from 2.0 to 2.4 liters, with 228 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, and it boasts “track-ready touches” like functional air ducts, an aluminum roof and front fenders, and a rear duckbill spoiler on the Premium grade.

The Toyota GR 86 goes on sale in late 2021, price to be announced.

For the full story head over to Autoblog.com