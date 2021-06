What the Erasure of the Tulsa Massacre Says About the U.S.

‘What we’re looking at is the systematic devastation of the Black community and the stripping of their wealth, and their aspirations, and their achievement’ — Author Carol Anderson reflects on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Massacre and what it reveals about America today.

For more us politics and world news, subscribe to NowThis News.

#TulsaMassacre #CarolAnderson #Racism #Politics #News #NowThis