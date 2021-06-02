Biden Marks Beginning of Pride Month With Pledge to Defend LGBTQ+ Community

On June 1, President Joe Biden formally declared June 2021 as Pride Month and called upon the United States to “recognize the achievements of the LGBTQ+ community.”.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R.

BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim June 2021 as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month.

He also reiterated that he was “committed” to defending LGBTQ+ rights and would “not rest” until LGBTQ+ Americans achieved “full equality.” .

As President, I am committed to defending the rights of all LGBTQ+ individuals … I will not rest until full equality for LGBTQ+ Americans is finally achieved and codified into law.

During LGBTQ+ Pride Month, we recognize the resilience and determination of the many individuals who are fighting to live freely and authentically … This Pride Month, we affirm our obligation to uphold the dignity of all people, and dedicate ourselves to protecting the most vulnerable among us, Joe Biden, via Presidential Proclamation.

Biden’s proclamation marks a return to tradition which Donald Trump halted when he took office.

Although he once tweeted in recognition of Pride Month in 2019, he never issued an official proclamation in his four years as president.