Amazon Announces 2021 Prime Day Dates

Amazon Announces 2021 Prime Day Dates.

The company announced that its annual sales event will take place on June 21 and June 22.

Vice President of Amazon Prime Jamil Ghani said that the company will offer two million deals on products, which is more than its previous years.

Prime Day usually takes place in the summer, but it was postponed until October last year due to the pandemic.

The tech giant will also promote small businesses by giving Prime customers $10 on Prime Day if they shop at select merchants between June 7 and June 20.

The offer is part of the company’s $100 million investment to boost small businesses