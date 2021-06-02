Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Ford's 'fast-track' program helping Detroiters learn trades while working on train station

Credit: WXYZ Detroit
Duration: 01:40s 0 shares 1 views
Ford's 'fast-track' program helping Detroiters learn trades while working on train station
Ford's 'fast-track' program helping Detroiters learn trades while working on train station

The construction is ongoing at the Michigan Central Station, and one important part of the project is the opportunity it's providing for dozens of Detroiters.

His life changing honestlyaround a bit trying to finwas my niche and uh, I foujohn Bullock found was a cHe's a mason doing brick aup on the century old builit.

You're okay with heighcomfortable.

I feel like ofrom back in the day who wbeams with no Toyo those dJohn is a graduate of theIt was conceived as part oto this restoration projecopportunity and a path forin the trades as a career.project to bring people heon the job program traininhere and pretty much learngonna need to know in conswith about 18 individuals,hired directly by these coit's been a perfect fit.

Imindset to be bigger thanhere with the mindset to wthem what I can do and I'mand it's opened a lot of dby this building for yearsknow what it was.

I had noAnd I showed up one day anMm It's amazing.

Yeah.

It

Explore