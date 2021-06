Hancock: Too early to make decision about June 21 reopening

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says it is "too early" to make a decision on if the final lockdown restrictions will be lifted on June 21.

However, he adds there is not anything in the data to suggest the date needs to be delayed.

Report by Alibhaiz.

