Ryan Reynolds Teases 'The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife'

Ryan Reynolds teases the new action-comedy "The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife" along with co-stars Samuel L.
Jackson and Salma Hayek who return for the sequel.
Ryan Reynolds teases the new action-comedy "The Hitman's Bodyguard's Wife" along with co-stars Samuel L.
Jackson and Salma Hayek who return for the sequel.
Ryan Reynolds tells ET Canada's Keshia Chante he loved being the comedic third wheel to Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson in "The..
The Hitmans Wifes Bodyguard Trailer - The world's most lethal odd couple - bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman..