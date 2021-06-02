'Electronic nose’ could sniff out coronavirus

An ‘electronic nose’ could sniff out the coronavirus in just 80 seconds.Scientists from the Weizmann Institute in Israel are developing the technology, which could be used at the door of mass events.With restrictions continuing to ease, night clubs and festivals are just some of the events due to open up.

Many are concerned this could lead to a dreaded third wave, particularly as up to a third of coronavirus carriers develop no symptoms.Like all infections, the coronavirus causes a unique odour after it takes hold in an individual’s body.Although still in a preliminary stage, the electronic nose may one day be able to pick up on this odour.The scientists have called the technology ‘a shot in the dark’, but added ‘the payback will be so huge if it works’.