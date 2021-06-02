Investigation Into Fire Station Shooting Suspect Continues

The investigation continues into a shooting at an Agua Dulce fire station which killed a Los Angeles County firefighter and left a second firefighter critically wounded.
The suspect is believed to be an off-duty firefighter.
The investigation continues into a shooting at an Agua Dulce fire station which killed a Los Angeles County firefighter and left a second firefighter critically wounded.
The suspect is believed to be an off-duty firefighter.
New details concerning a deadly confrontation inside a fire station southwest of Palmdale. Police say an off-duty firefighter..
As the investigation continues into why Navy medic Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet opened fire near Fort Detrick Tuesday, Frederick..