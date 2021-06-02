Trump pulls plug on blog

The former president seems to have shut down a web page aimed at allowing him to circulate messages on social media platforms that had suspended his accounts.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears to have pulled the plug on his own blog a month after he launched it.

The page - dubbed "From the Desk of Donald J.

Trump" - as of Wednesday no longer appears on his website.

Billed as a place to "speak freely and safely," the blog was a pathway for the ex-president to circumvent a social-media muzzle.

Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube shut down Trump's accounts after a violent mob of his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6 in an effort to disrupt Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election victory.

Trump's blog, launched in May, featured messages that could be liked and shared to Twitter and Facebook.

Trump aide Jason Miller on Wednesday said "From the Desk" would not be returning.

In an e-mail to Reuters, Miller wrote, "it was just auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on." Plans for the Republican former president to launch a social media platform have been teased for months by Trump's team but with little detail.