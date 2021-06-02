Influencer says she had a heart attack after attempting a TikTok trend

Dangerous TikTok challenges have gone viral over recent months, but the latest trend almost became deadly after a 20-year-old influencer said it triggered a heart attack.The craze is called "dry scooping" and involves swallowing pre-workout powder, which has an energizing effect, instead of diluting it with water.TikTok user and OnlyFans creator Briatney Portillo said in a now-viral post that she "had a heart attack" after giving the trend a shot.after dry scooping her pre-workout powder, she started feeling itchy and tingly.

A quick Google search revealed that it's not an unusual reaction, so she went on with her workout.She said she started to feel nauseous and light-headed, so she went home to take a shower, then headed to work.

At work, things started to get worse again."The pain went to my back and to my left arm, and my left arm went slightly limp, so I knew those were symptoms of a heart attack.

I called 9-1-1, and the ambulance came".At the hospital, Portillo went through a series of tests, which ultimately determined that she had an NSTEMI, which is a type of heart attack that's less damaging to the heart.Portillo is now recovering and said she wanted to get her story out to raise awareness