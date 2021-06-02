Wednesday 6/2 Insider Buying Report: MNRO, SLCA

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At Monro, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO & President Michael T.

Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of MNRO, for a cost of $62.24 each, for a total investment of $622,362.

Broderick was up about 4.3% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with MNRO trading as high as $64.94 at last check today.

Monro is trading up about 0.9% on the day Wednesday.

And also on Friday, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased $154,425 worth of US Silica Holdings, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $10.29 each.

Before this latest buy, Kacal made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $316,485 shares for a cost of $10.55 a piece.

US Silica Holdings is trading up about 7.4% on the day Wednesday.