Dow Movers: DOW, V

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Visa topped the list of the day's best performing Dow Jones Industrial Average components, trading up 2.6%.

Year to date, Visa registers a 6.3% gain.

And the worst performing Dow component thus far on the day is Dow, trading down 1.5%.

Dow Inc is showing a gain of 24.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Walmart, trading down 1.0%, and Amgen, trading up 0.9% on the day.