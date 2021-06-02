S&P 500 Movers: NUE, IVZ

In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Invesco topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 3.1%.

Year to date, Invesco Ltd registers a 60.8% gain.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Nucor, trading down 3.4%.

Nucor is showing a gain of 101.1% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are L Brands, trading down 2.9%, and Mastercard, trading up 3.1% on the day.