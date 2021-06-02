Rockwall High Softball Team Headed To State Tournament For First Time

The UIL state softball tournament is this week, and the Lady Jackets of Rockwall High School are headed to Austin for their first ever appearance in the state tournament.Rockwall travels to Austin on Thursday.The Lady Jackets play in the state semifinal on Friday.It's been a quite a journey for the Lady Jackets, who had to stave off elimination three different times in the playoffs to advance to the state tournament.