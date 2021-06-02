Skip to main content
Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Wednesday Sector Laggards: Paper & Forest Products, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks

In trading on Wednesday, paper & forest products shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Resolute Forest Products, down about 10.4% and shares of Louisiana-Pacific off about 5.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Wednesday are construction materials & machinery shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Tecnoglass, trading lower by about 17.1% and BlueLinx Holdings, trading lower by about 7.4%.

