Seth Rogen Announces, 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles', Release Date.

Seth Rogen took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce the official release date of 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.'.

The franchise’s reboot was first announced in June 2020.

Rogen's CG-animated film will be released on August 11, 2023.

Along with the date, Rogen also posted a photo of a piece of paper with indecipherable scribbles from one of the film’s main characters, Leonardo.

Rogen is producing the film under his Point Grey Pictures banner along with Nickelodeon.

Point Grey Pictures President James Weaver and co-founder Evan Goldberg are also involved.

The screenplay will be written by Brendan O’Brien, the writer behind 'Neighbors' and 'Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.'.

Jeff Rowe, who most recently co-directed Netflix’s 'The Mitchells vs.

The Machines,' will direct.