West Virginia’s Vaccination Lottery Program To Include Guns, Trucks and Cash

West Virginia Gov.

Jim Justice made the announcement on June 1.

We're going to do this program from June 20 until August 4, Gov.

Jim Justice, via statement.

We're going to start with the giveaways on Father's Day, Gov.

Jim Justice, via statement.

The state's first $1 million prize drawing will take place on Father's Day.

Also up for grabs are two new custom trucks, five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses.

Five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns and 25 weekend getaways to state parks.

Additionally, Gov.

Justice said, "We're going to give away two full, four-year scholarships to kids that are age-eligible from 12 to 25.".

To be entered to win, residents must have had at least their first COVID-19 shot.

Several other states and businesses have also established incentive programs in an attempt to persuade more people to get vaccinated