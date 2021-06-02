Free beer, sports tickets as WH pushes vaccinations

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced new efforts to make it easier for Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Free beer and baseball tickets are up for grabs as the White House doubles down on its efforts to get more Americans vaccinated.

The new incentives are part of U.S. President Joe Biden's "national month of action" announced Wednesday.

BIDEN: "That's right - get a shot and have a beer." One is a new partnership with Anheuser-Busch - which promised to buy Americans 21 and older a round of beer if Biden's goal is reached to have 70% of U.S. adults at least partially vaccinated by the fourth of July.

Biden also said Major League Baseball will give free tickets to people who get vaccinated at the ballpark.

And for parents and caregivers - free childcare so that they can get their shots.

The sweeteners come as the president closes in on his 70% goal.

Currently, about 63 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one shot, according to government data.

Encouraging holdouts to get on board, Biden said that Americans - with the help of vaccinations, can enjoy a summer free of fear.

"America is headed into a summer dramatically different from last year's summer.

A summer of freedom, a summer of joy, a summer of get-togethers and celebrations." The president addressed the politicization of vaccines - as hesitancy continues to run high in some communities.

"Getting the vaccine is not a partisan act.

The science was done under Democratic and Republican administrations.

Matter of fact, the first vaccines were authorized under a Republican president." Biden also noted that Americans are fortunate to have such easy access to the vaccines, saying people across the world are desperate to get a shot that every American can get at their neighborhood drugstore.