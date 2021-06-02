Woman outraged by roommate’s ‘disgusting’ cleaning habits: ‘I’m at my wits' end’

A woman is furious because her roommateis refusing to clean or cover expenses.

She sharedthe dilemma on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum."So I have been living with my current roommatein a two-bedroom apartment for the past year whileattending college," the Reddit poster said."After a couple of months, she was unable to pay forher share of groceries.

I covered her half a coupleof times.

However, this has since spiraled into herexpecting me to pay for all the groceries every time”."At this point, I’ve been buying all the groceries formonths, and have started to buy less because I needto save money for tuition.

Because of this, she cooksless, and instead orders out (only for herself)”."I have resorted to only cleaning my own room,the shared bathroom and the dishes I personallyuse, instead of cleaning the entire apartment"."She confronted me about this, asking whyI don’t clean or buy enough groceries for bothof us anymore, and I’m honestly fed up”."You need to move out," one personcommented.

"Your roommate has to startacting like an adult," someone wrote