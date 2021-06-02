Mom-to-be infuriates older sister with pregnancy announcement timing

A woman's surprise pregnancy announcement didn't go over well with her big sister.She went on Reddit's "Am I the A******" forum to explain the incident.She made the announcement on a family video call.But when her big sister K heard the news, K was more upset than excited."Later I get a text from K saying that she was going to make a pregnancy announcement ... but that I had ruined it," the Reddit poster said."I should have asked her specifically ... because she, as firstborn, should have been the one to have the first grandchild," she added.Reddit users thought the sister was out of line