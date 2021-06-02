Delicious hash brown recipes from TikTok

Hash browns are an egg's best friend.

And with the right recipe, they can be your best friend too!

.here are 5 TikTok recipes that'll have you sprinting to the store for some taters.Hash brown breakfast sandwich .Bread is swapped for crispy hash browns in this epic breakfast sandwich recipe.Cheesy bacon hash browns.This recipe uses a waffle iron to create the ultimate cheesy, meaty, potato-y breakfast side dish.Keto-friendly hash browns .These low-carb hash browns use cauliflower instead of potatoes, and feature other keto-friendly staples like almond flour and shredded cheese.Classic, crispy, cheesy hash browns .Once you hear that signature hash brown crunch, you won't be able to take your mind off these bad boys until you make them yourself.Vegan, healthy hash browns.These guilt-free hash browns supplement shredded potato with mashed chickpeas and zucchini.