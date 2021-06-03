The ACLU's call to defund the police | Anthony D. Romero

"We need to defund the budgets of police departments.

It's the only way we're going to take power back," says Anthony D.

Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Calling for allies to get involved in the efforts to dismantle systemic racism, Romero explains why police reform isn't enough anymore -- and shows why it's time to take money from militarized law enforcement and reinvest it in the community.

(This video, excerpted from a panel discussion featuring Dr. Phillip Atiba Goff, Rashad Robinson and Dr. Bernice King, was recorded June 3, 2020.

Watch the full discussion at go.ted.com/endingracism)