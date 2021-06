Prayer vigil held for two Lexington Catholic students killed in crash

NIGHT AT SAINTELIZABETH ANNSETON CHURCH, ASFRIENDS AND FAMILYGATHERED FOR APRAYER VIGIL TOHONOR TWOLEXINGTONCATHOLIC STUDENTSWHO DIED IN A CARCRASH IN SCOTTCOUNTY MONDAY.16 YEAR OLD DAVIDCERVONI AND 17YEAR OLD DOMINICBILOTTA WERE IN ACAR WITH TWOOTHER TEENS ATTHE TIME.POLICE SAY THE CARWAS TRAVELINGFAST AND CLIPPEDANOTHER CAR,CAUSING THEDRIVER TO LOSECONTROL.

THE TWOOTHER STUDENTSWERE TAKEN TO U-KWITH MINORINJURIES, BUTCERVONI ANDBILOTTA DIED ONSCENE.TONIGHT, FRIENDSAND FAMILY PAIDTRIBUTE TO THETEENS, WHO WERETEAMMATES ON THESCHOOL'S CROSSCOUNTRY TEAM."IT WAS AN HONORAND A PRIVILEGETO COACH BOTHDOMINIC ANDDAVID.

THEY WEREBOTH EXCEPTIONALYOUNG MEN WHOTOUCHED SO MANYWITH THEIR SMILES,THEIR KINDNESS,HUMOR AND THEIRUNWAVERINGFAITH"A LEX CATHSPOKESPERSONSAYS GRIEFCOUNSELORS WILLCONTINUE TO BEAVAILABLE AS LONGAS STUDENTS NEEDTHEM.

FUNERALARRANGEMENTS