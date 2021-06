Mehul Choksi's bail cancelled, Dominica says he has to be deported to India | Oneindia News

A Magistrate court of Dominica has rejected the bail application of fugitive diamond jeweller Mehul Choksi in connection with his illegal entry into the country.

Choksi has now been sent to a hospital under police protection for the treatment of injuries sustained by him when he was nabbed while allegedly on the run.

#MehulChoksi #Dominica #Deportation