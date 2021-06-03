2022 Kia EV6 Exterior Design

The EV6 was designed according to the new ""Opposites United"" design philosophy.

She is inspired by the opposites that can be found in nature and in being human.

The focus of the design philosophy is a new visual identity that evokes positive forces and natural energy with contrasting combinations of sharply drawn style elements and plastic forms. The GT version of the EV6 was designed to bring something out of the ordinary to the crossover class.

It offers a striking, impressive look with high-tech elements and a level of performance that is unprecedented in previous Kia electric vehicles.

At the front of the vehicle, the typical Kia “tiger face” has been further developed for the digital era.

Part of the new “digital tiger face” is the elegant, modern daytime running light with a dynamic, “sequential” light pattern.

Underneath there is a flat air inlet, which visually underlines the width of the front of the vehicle and also enhances the high-tech look.