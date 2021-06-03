Genesis G80 - Mobile Progressive Deformable Barrier test 2021

Genesis as a stand-alone brand has finally launched in the European market, having gone on sale in South Korea and the United States some five years earlier.

The first two cars from this luxury brand of Hyundai – the G80 sedan and GV80 SUV – both impress with top Euro NCAP safety ratings.

With head, chest and centre airbags, the GV80 scores full points for side impact protection, and the G80 is only a fraction of a point behind.

Both cars also get full scores for child occupant protection and provide a full array of driver assistance systems to help prevent accidents in the first place.

The GV80’s pedestrian protection is some way behind that of the G80 with its active hood, but is enough to secure a five-star rating.