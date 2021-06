Santa Barbara Co. woman deported to Mexico granted ‘humanitarian parole’

DEPORTED 2 YEARS AGO WILL BERETURNING TO THE CENTRALCOAST57-YEAR-OLD JUANA FLORESWAS GRANTED HUMANITARIPAROLE ACCORDING TOREPRESENTATIVE SALUDCARBAJAL.THE PAROLE BEGINS JUNE 4THAND SHE WILL BE ABLE TOREUNITE WITH HER HUSBAND, 10CHILDREN AND 18 GRANDCHILDREN.FLORES LIVED IN GOLETA FOR30YEARS...AND LEFT BEHIND MULTIPLESONS..INCLUDING ONE IN THE AIRFORCE...FLORES’S CASE LED TO THINTRODUCTION OF THE "PROTECTPATRIOT PARENTS ACT" BYCARBAJAL.IF IT PASSES...IT WOULD GRANT CITIZENSHTO THE PARENTS OF U-SMILITARY SERVICEMEMBERS.##