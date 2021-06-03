Lady Rebels hosting girls basketball camp

The Lady Rebels are gearing up to hold a basketball girls camp this month.

TAKE ON "THE NEW YORKLIBERTY"... TOMORROW AT 4 P-M.CALLING ALL CAMPERS!THE LADY REBELS AREGEARING UP TO HOLD A BASKETBALLGIRLS CAMP THIS MONTH.THE CAMP IS FOR GIRLSBETWEEN 7 AND 14 YEARS OLD --IT STARTS NEXT MONDAYWE SPOKE WITH COACH LINDYLAROCQUE ABOUT HOLDING A CAMP INHER OWN HOMETOWN."It’s all about the funamentals,and we are trying to keep thefun in fundamentals.

Obviously,a lot of ball-handling, shootingand passing and teaching themteamwork.

There’s a lot of fundrills that we can do.

Gotta mixin some games and some funthings to keep the energypositive and high in the gym.""We are super excited for ourcamp and for our young girls.

Ithink it’s great for our sport,and I know there is still somecamp hesitations, so we’ll maybesmaller in number but it’s just