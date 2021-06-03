Resident struggles through waist-deep floods to save furniture during tropical storm Choi-wan in the Philippines

This is the moment a resident battled waist-deep floods to save some of his furniture drifting in the deluge from tropical storm Choi-wan in the Philippines.

The incident was filmed in Romblon province on June 2.

His neighbour Rena Jean Fernando said the floodwater suddenly rose early in the morning after heavy rain overnight.

She said: "We were shocked when we woke up the water was already high.

Some of our furniture floated in the water and my neighbour was trying to take some of them back." Choi-wan made is set to make its ninth landfall tonight (June 3) in the northern Luzon region after trailing across southern Tagalog provinces and leaving three people dead as well as 15 million worth of damage in agriculture.