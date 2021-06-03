Watch this adorable pup use her sister’s head to take her midday snooze

Anna Vola caught her bulldog Gidget making herself comfortable on top of her sister Lola's head to take her nap.

"Gidget will fall asleep on anything or anybody," said the 50-year-old pharmaceutical sales rep from Charlestown, South Carolina.

"I had a virtual meeting for work, and they were sitting right by me and Gidget just fell asleep on Lola." In the video, Gidget is seen using Lola's head as a pillow while she takes a sun-soaked nap.

Despite Lola's efforts to move her off of her head, Gidget continues to sleep peacefully, snoring into the camera.

Anna and her family have had both seven-year-old dogs their entire lives, making them develop a close bond.

"They're buddies and they're bunk mates," Anna said.

"They both snore and they have to sleep together in one room while the other rescue dog sleeps with my son." Anna described Gidget as "the sweetest, kindest animal I've ever met," and said she loves to maximize her shut eye time.

"She sleeps probably 23 hours a day," she said.