I'm 90% Covered In Tattoos - So What? | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

A YOUNG MUM who has spent more than $45,000 on tattoos has hit back at judgemental strangers who treat her like a "criminal" because of her head-to-toe ink.

Tayla Doblie, 23, of Melbourne, Australia, got her first tattoo - a ram and deer design on her thigh - virtually the moment she turned 18.

She soon became addicted, and at one point, was getting tattooed as often as once or twice a week.

Now, five years and 60,000AUD ($46,388) later, she has covered 90 percent of her body.

The only places barista Tayla, whose work has all been done by the same artist, Joshua Westwick, is not inked are her face, palms, and the soles of her feet.

Previously, when she went out in public, she attracted mostly positive attention.

But in early 2021, she became a mother, welcoming a daughter, Yula, with her partner, Yui, 27, who is also heavily tattooed.

Since then, things have changed, and Tayla now faces much more judgement for her look.

She said: "I get more dirty looks.

People think we're criminals, or that we're not capable of being parents." Still, despite the negativity, Tayla has absolutely no regrets about her tattoos.

In the future, she hopes to get some of her existing designs touched up, and would also love to design an inking dedicated to her beloved baby Yula - if she can find the space.

She concluded: "I love all my tattoos, I love how they all combine to make one big, beautiful piece." https://www.instagram.com/tayladoblie23/