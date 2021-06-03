This 11-year-old boy was attempting to record his trampoline jumps but his little sister had other ideas.
'Hello?' Little girl snatches phone as older brother attempts to film his trampoline jump
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 00:22s 0 shares 1 views
This 11-year-old boy was attempting to record his trampoline jumps but his little sister had other ideas.
Sonny set up a phone in a position to capture his trampolining but his 2-year-old sister Cleo managed to ruin the moment by picking it up.
Mum Lisa Singfield said: "She saw his phone and thought it was FaceTime so picked it up saying 'halloooo'." This footage was filmed in Kilsby, UK, in August 2020.