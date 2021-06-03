'Hello?' Little girl snatches phone as older brother attempts to film his trampoline jump

This 11-year-old boy was attempting to record his trampoline jumps but his little sister had other ideas.

Sonny set up a phone in a position to capture his trampolining but his 2-year-old sister Cleo managed to ruin the moment by picking it up.

Mum Lisa Singfield said: "She saw his phone and thought it was FaceTime so picked it up saying 'halloooo'." This footage was filmed in Kilsby, UK, in August 2020.