British woman makes realistic cat-shaped wax melts

The 20-year-old took up the hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now a real expert.

Emma Heald from Manchester in the UK has developed an unusual skill - making realistic cat-shaped wax melts.

"When I first started making melts during the pandemic, I was shopping for moulds online and stumbled across the mould, I bought it to see what I could do with it and started making up creepy cat melts," she explained.

"Then a customer came to me and asked if I could make them look like her cats, and I gave it a go, and it went on from there," she added.