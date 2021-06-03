Woman hits head after she is pepper-sprayed and pushed over by police at UK train station

A woman hits her head on the ground after she was pepper-sprayed and pushed over by a police officer at Liverpool Central station.

The woman wearing a black top was seen attempting to help her partner who was being detained by several officers on May 30.

One of the officers sprung up and sprayed the woman in the face before pushing her back just a few moments later.

The woman falls over backwards and hits her head on the ground.