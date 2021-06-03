What is Neuralink? - Elon Musk’s Brain Implant

Neuralink is a technology that can help humans interact with machines using their brains.

Elon Musk’s ambitious project of connecting the human brain to the internet to help control machines is almost at the stage of being released for commercial use.

More prominently known as Neuralink, the company disclosed on 28 August 2020 their brain-computer interface tech on live pigs, showing the neurons inside the pig’s brain firing in real-time.

Neuralink could push forward studies in fields of neuroanatomy and neuroscience by years.

So let’s take a look at what Neuralink is all about.