School of fish swarm lake's surface seconds after food is thrown

Footage from Tien Giang, Vietnam, shows a farmer throwing a handful of feed into the lake.

A school of fish swarmed a river's surface just seconds after food was thrown in.

A school of fish swarmed a river's surface just seconds after food was thrown in.

Footage from Tien Giang, Vietnam, shows a farmer throwing a handful of feed into the lake.

The farmer uses a drum to alert his fish that it is feeding time.

According to the filmer, the lake is home to around 6,000 carp.

This footage was filmed on January 22.